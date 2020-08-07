Kriti bakes birthday cake for Pulkit’s pet husky Drogo

Mumbai, Aug 7 : Actress Kriti Kharbanda baked a cake for a very special Birthday Boy, who is close to her as well as her rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen making the batter for the cake she baked for Drogo, Pulkit’s pet dog, a husky.

“Birthday boy likes his cake,” Kriti wrote on the clip.

Kriti also shared another video, where she asks Drogo to give her a kiss and then lets him lick the cake batter off her finger.

“He da cutest! He da handsomest! He da bestest! He da birthday boyyyyy @drogohusky”.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”. The film is slated to release next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.