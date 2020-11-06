Kriti Kharbanda down with malaria

Mumbai, Nov 6 : Actress Kriti Kharbanda has been diagnosed with malaria. Bored of resting, she has asked fans to send her memes.

The actress was scheduled to start shooting for her next project, “14 Phere” opposite Vikrant Massey, but her ill health has put shooting on hold.

“Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world:) it’s just visiting, not here to stay coz I need to get back to work. To all those who are worried about me, I’m doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow 🙂 I feel a little S****y from time to time, but that’s okay. This year has taught me patience and self love:) will keep you guys updated! Thank u for your love,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

She also requested her 6.5 million Instagram followers to share memes. “Funny ones. I am bored of resting. And bored of having nothing else to do,” she wrote.

Kriti’s latest release is “Taish”, co-starring rumoured boyfriend Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Zoa Morani. The Bejoy Nambiar directorial is streaming in film as well as web series formats.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.