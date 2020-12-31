Kriti Kharbanda: Getting back to the grind post malaria wasn’t easy

Mumbai, Dec 31 : Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda on Thursday opened up on battling malaria and resuming work even before recovering completely.

Kriti revealed that she suffers from weakness, mood swings and other side effects despite being cured of malaria.

The actress posted on her verified Instagram account: “Getting back to the grind post malaria hasn’t been easy. The weakness, the messed up system, heavy medication and mood swings, but we’re getting there. Virtual workouts with @sameerhansari. He pushes and motivates me. Jumped right into work before I could recover completely. Not the smartest thing to do, but the show must go on. #goals #2020 #workoutmode #2021 you better be better.”

The actress also shared a video where she can be seen working out in the gym.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen in the Bejoy Nambiar directorial “Taish”, which released as a film as welll as a web series.

The actress will next feature in “14 Phere” alongside Vikrant Massey. Directed by Devanshu Singh, the film is a contemporary social comedy film.

