Kriti Kharbanda on Pulkit Samrat’s birthday: You are one in a billion, I love you

By IANS|   Updated: 30th December 2020 4:56 am IST
Kriti Kharbanda on Pulkit Samrat's birthday: You are one in a billion, I love you

Mumbai, Dec 29 : Kriti Kharbanda on Tuesday shared a special birthday message for beau Pulkit Samrat. The actress shared an adorable photograph on her verified Instagram account where she can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

“Happy birthday baby. As you turn a year younger, I just have one thing to say, you are one in a billion, there’s no one like you, and there never will be @pulkitsamrat. I love you,” Kriti shared on Instagram.

Commenting on Kriti’s post, Gauahar Khan wrote: “Awww God bless. Happy Birthday Pulkit Samrat.”

“Happy happy birthday Bhai. Wish you the best of health and happiness,” shared Vikrant Massey.

READ:  Property dealer shot dead in Gurugram

Just a day before his birthday, Pulkit Samrat made a confession on social media, saying how he has compromised his body during the lockdown this year.

“Compromised my body a lot during the lockdown. Ate not too clean. Slept not too well. Hit the gym not too often. Body has a tendency to give you second chances. You got to listen to your body. This is my second chance to treat my body like a temple. Not gonna compromise from now on. We got to hit it hard and be consistent. Consistency is the key. So I made a promise to myself. Gonna eat clean, gonna be consistent, gonna practice oneness along with those hard grilling hours with the metal bars in the gym!” Pulkit posted in Instagram on Monday.

READ:  2 dead, 8 injured in Pak explosion

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 30th December 2020 4:56 am IST
Back to top button