Kriti Kharbanda’s ‘cheesy kinda day’

Mumbai, Aug 5 : Kriti Kharbanda has described her day as cheesy.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a picture of a platter that has cheese with some olives, bread and hummus.

She captioned it: “Cheesy kinda day!”

Last month, Kriti spoke about true love and pet passions in a social media post. In a picture she posted on Instagram, Kriti kisses rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat’s pet dog Drogo.

On the work front, Kriti was last seen on screen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy caper “Pagalpanti”, which also stars her Pulkit, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz and Saurabh Shukla.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama titled “Taish”, where she once again stars with Pulkit. The film is slated to release next year.

Source: IANS

