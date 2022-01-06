Kriti Sanon and list of her upcoming movies

Kriti credits her last year's release 'Mimi' for giving her the strength to take on more risks

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 6th January 2022 3:05 pm IST
Nupur Sanon pens emotional post for sister Kriti after watching 'Mimi'
Actor Kriti Sanon (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Kriti Sanon, will be seen in five films in 2022 all of which belong to different genres thereby allowing her to push the boundaries with her work.

She credits her last year’s release ‘Mimi’ for giving her the strength to take on more risks.

Reflecting on the year gone by, Kriti Sanon says, “2021 was an amazing year professionally. The kind of love that ‘Mimi’ got has been extremely overwhelming and has not only made me more confident as an actor to take risks but has also made me hungrier to push the envelope further”.

MS Education Academy

Looking forward to having more experimenting roles in the coming year, the actress shares, “What excites me more is the fact that all these projects belong to completely different genres and worlds. So there’s a lot to look forward to in 2022!”

Next on the cards for Kriti Sanon are several big-ticket releases like ‘Adipurush’ with Prabhas, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar, ‘Ganapath’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Bhediya’ with Varun Dhawan and ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button