Kriti Sanon gets nostalgic as ‘Luka Chuppi’ turns 2

Mumbai, March 1 : Actress Kriti Sanon played the character of a journalist in the social comedy “Luka Chuppi”, which released two years ago on this day. Looking back at the film, Kriti says she connected with her character Rashmi Trivedi on a personal level.

The film, which also starred Kartik Aaryan in the lead, revolved around live-in-relationships and was directed by Laxman Utekar.

“Rashmi was a great blend of modern thinking and rooted core, much like me. She was spunky, independent, impulsive, believed in taking her own life decisions and still had an emotional core. I had a lot of fun playing her and was overwhelmed with the love that she got,” Kriti said.

The actress is right now busy shooting for her upcoming horror comedy, “Bhediya”, with Varun Dhawan. She also has Vikas Bahl’s “Ganapath” opposite Tiger Shroff and Laxman Utekar’s “Mimi” in her kitty, besides Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bachchan Pandey”.

