Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, AP Dhillon to perform at Women’s Premier League 2023 opening ceremony

DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL opening ceremony before the opening match of the WPL's inaugural edition between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on March 4

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Addla Sreeja  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 7:26 pm IST
Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, AP Dhillon (ANI)

Mumbai: Cricket and Bollywood are two of the most discussed topics in India. They usually go hand in hand. As Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on March 4, the organisers have made sure to add a “filmy touch” to it.

Yes, you read it. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023.

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the ceremony. Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will also attend the opening ceremony and perform live for the spectators.

Sharing the update, Kriti took to Instagram Story and wrote, “See you guys there! Super proud #WPL.”

Kiara, too, expressed her happiness about performing at the opening ceremony of WPL.

“Excited to cheer on our women in Blue! Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony #WPL,” she wrote.

DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL opening ceremony before the opening match of the WPL’s inaugural edition between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on March 4.

