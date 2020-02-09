menu
search
10 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Kriti Sanon to kick-start second schedule of ‘Mimi’ in Jaipur

Posted by Qayam Published: February 09, 2020, 4:21 pm IST
Kriti Sanon to kick-start second schedule of ‘Mimi’ in Jaipur
Photo: Facebook@OfficialKS10

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon is currenty in Jaipur for the shoot of the second schedule of her upcoming film “Mimi”.

Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: “When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of ‘Mimi’.”

In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, “Mimi” is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychy!” (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: “I’m very very excited for this schedule as its got most of the key scenes of the film.. It is a long schedule and we’ll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later.”

For the film, Kriti has even put on 15 kilos.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved