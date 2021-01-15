Kriti Sanon shares what she craves through her poetic skills

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon who has been shooting for her upcoming flick ‘Bachchan Pandey’ penned a scribble to channel her thoughts on Friday.

Sanon, who often showcases her poetic skills on social media, yet again hopped on to her micro-blogging handles and shared a glamorous monochrome photo of her with a scribble on the kind of love she craves for.

The close-up picture features the candid shot of the 30-year-old star in which the camera focuses on her flawless facial features.

With the post, the actor noted, “Her eyes were deep and honest and they never changed. That’s the kind of love she craved for.. –Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles,” with a red heart emoticon.

Celebrity followers including more than six lakh fans liked the ‘Raabta’ star’s post. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also appreciated the star in the comments section by dropping an orange coloured heart.

On the work front, Apart from the Farhad Samji directorial ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Kriti also has Laxman Utekar’s ‘Mimi’ in her kitty. ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will also have Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Source: ANI