Kriti Sanon slams BJP MLA after he expresses views on Hathras incident

Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon heavily criticized BJP MLA Surendra Singh after he said that rape cases can be “stopped” if parents teach their daughters to behave “decently”.

BJP MLA’s views

“Yeh ghatnaye keval sanskaar se ruk sakti hain, shashan aur talwar se rukne wala nahin hain. Sabhi mata-pita ka dharm hai ki woh apni jawan aur yuvti beti ko ek sanskari vaatavaran mein shaalin vyavhaar karne ka tareeka sikhana chahiye. (Such incidents can only be stopped by good values, and not by governance or sword. It is every parent’s dharma to raise their young daughters in a cultured environment and teach them to behave decently.),” said the Ballia MLA when asked to comment on the Hathras gang-rape case.

“If it is the government’s dharma to provide protection, it is the family’s dharma to teach good values to their children. It is only the combination of government and good values that can make the country beautiful,” he said (roughly translated from Hindi).

Reaction of Kriti Sanon

Reacting over his comment, Kriti Sanon tweeted, “Teach daughters how to not get raped??? Can he hear himself talk? THIS is the MINDSET that needs to change! Its so messed up! Why can’t they give some sanskaar to their sons??? “.

Surendra Singh has been known for making controversial statements.

Singh had earlier stoked a controversy by comparing government officials with prostitutes. “Prostitutes are better than officials. They take money and dance all night. But these officers despite taking money from the public, don’t do their work,” he had said.

Hathras incident

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

The government has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the case and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

Source: With inputs from ANI