KRK announces his retirement as film critic, see his tweet

Hyderabad: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK often make headlines through his outspoken remarks or controversial tweets on celebs. He has been criticized for slamming stars and reviewing Bollywood films without any filter. From Salman Khan to Varun Dhawan, he has never missed a chance to share his views about them or their movies. And now, his journey has come to an end as KRK announced his retirement as a film critic.

Yes, you read that right! KRK took to his Twitter handle to declare his retirement but also mentioned Laal Singh Chaddha being his last film review. He wrote, “Hope all the Bollywood people will be very happy after hearing this that #LaalSinghChaddha will be the last film, which I will review. Thank you to all the people, who supported me during last 9years!”

Kamal R Khan has been attacking Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha since its announcement. The self-proclaimed critic never misses a chance to talk about the film. Recently, in one of his tweets, KRK slammed Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha and said, ‘Public is trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha while Aamir’s PR team is trending #BoycottRakshaBandhan. I think it’s a big mistake of #AamirKhan if he is doing such a bad thing with his Bollywood colleague Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit the theatres on August 11 and it will star Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. It is the Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning 1994 Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ which starred Tom Hanks.