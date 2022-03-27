KRK calls Telugu audience ‘most brainless’, here’s why

Mumbai: RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt finally got released worldwide in theatres on March 25. The audience, especially the cinema lovers, who were eagerly waiting to for the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magic on big screens after Baahubali, are blown away! Fans are calling the movie as a masterpiece and going by social media reactions, it seems like the efforts of the cast and crew have paid off.
And while, RRR is receiving an overwhelming response among audience, there is one person who has stood out of the crowd and slammed the film. He is none other than self-critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK who is known for his controversial reviews and statements.
KRK’s tweets against RRR go viral
Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK slammed Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ and called it the “worst film ever made In India.” He also said that it is nothing but “a south masala film without head and feet.” In one of his tweets, he went on to call the Telugu audience as the ‘most brainless’ audience in India. Check out his tweets below.
Meanwhile, RRR minted over 220 crores as expected on Day 1 at box office. Its Hindi version collected Rs 23.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total two day collection to Rs 43.82 crore. At the worldwide box office, it has reportedly crossed Rs 50 crore.
Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.