KRK calls Telugu audience ‘most brainless’, here’s why

Mumbai: RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt finally got released worldwide in theatres on March 25. The audience, especially the cinema lovers, who were eagerly waiting to for the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magic on big screens after Baahubali, are blown away! Fans are calling the movie as a masterpiece and going by social media reactions, it seems like the efforts of the cast and crew have paid off.

And while, RRR is receiving an overwhelming response among audience, there is one person who has stood out of the crowd and slammed the film. He is none other than self-critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK who is known for his controversial reviews and statements.

KRK’s tweets against RRR go viral

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK slammed Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ and called it the “worst film ever made In India.” He also said that it is nothing but “a south masala film without head and feet.” In one of his tweets, he went on to call the Telugu audience as the ‘most brainless’ audience in India. Check out his tweets below.

Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

Hahaha Lol. That 5ft guy can’t even lift Silencer of that bike while he is lifting that bike in the air like a scarf and waving it for 5 minutes. And Telugu audience like it. It’s proof that Telugu audience is the most brainless in India. https://t.co/r8lLbt2iNn — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 26, 2022

In my opinion director @ssrajamouli Is worst than Farhad SamJi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 26, 2022

Meanwhile, RRR minted over 220 crores as expected on Day 1 at box office. Its Hindi version collected Rs 23.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total two day collection to Rs 43.82 crore. At the worldwide box office, it has reportedly crossed Rs 50 crore.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie also stars Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.