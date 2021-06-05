KRK passes nasty comments on Rani Mukherjee, see tweets

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Going by the his tweets, it seems like he is enjoying all the limelight which he has received after actor Salman Khan filed a defamation case against him.

From dragging various actors in his legal battle with Salman to passing nasty comments on Bollywood, KRK is leaving no stone unturned to be surrounded by more controversies.

After dragging Disha Patani, KRK has now attacked Rani Mukerji.

Taking to Twitter, he expressed his thoughts on extramarital affair and wrote, “I really can’t understand those people, who can break their marriage for other girl. Arey Maze Karne Hain Toh Karo, Ghar Todna Zaroori hai? And if they have a child, then how can they do that? Me and my wife can die for our children but can’t leave them.”

In second tweet, KRK shared a mantra for successful marriage and even gave examples of himself and Akshay Kumar.

He said,”If you want to make your married life successful then you should become #JoruKaGulam like Akki and me. Never oppose wife. Whatever she says, you should consider that 100% correct. Always tell her that she is very clever and you are nothing compare to her.”

In his next tweet, KRK went on to pass distasteful comments on Rani Mukerji and also said that she married Aditya Chopra for money.

“You can have successful married life without becoming “Joru Ka Ghulam” also, if you do have wife like Rani Mukherjee, who got married for money. Then wife won’t care, So you do whatever you want to do. She was just looking for money and she got it,” he wrote.

His derogatory remarks on Rani Mukerji has left netizens in furious.

Neither Rani Mukerjee nor Aditya Chopra have reacted to the controversial tweet yet.