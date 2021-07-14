KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s marriage, divorce

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK often creates headlines with his controversial and unacceptable remarks on celebrities. He often slam stars and review Bollywood films without any filter.

Since couple of weeks, KRK is making it to the headlines for his bizarre predictions about Bollywood stars’ future. After his startling prediction on actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and singer Nick Jonas’ marriage, the self-proclaimed critic has predicted about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for quite sometime now. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, KRK said that the two actors will get married by the end of 2022. Not just that, he also made a prediction of the two actors’ divorce. Kamaal Khan has said that Ranbir Kapoor will divorce Alia Bhatt within 15 years of their marriage.

His tweet read: “Prediction 08- Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married max till end of 2022. But Ranbir Kapoor will divorce her within 15 years after marriage!”

— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 13, 2021

Twitterati was quick to react to his tweet. Many social media users chimmed to the comments section and mercilessly trolled KRK.

“Nice prediction.. Hope your career as an astrologer fly with colours,” wrote on user while another wrote, “15 Saal bohot Jada bol Diya ap ne”. A third user commented, “Prediction – Ranbir will never marry alia bhatt,” while a fourth one wrote, “Prabhu aap mahan hoo… btao meri shadi or phir divorce kab hoga ?”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.