KRK slams the Khans of Bollywood for remaining mum on Prophet row

Mumbai: The entire nation has been caught in a storm of protests and riots ever since BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal made derogatory remarks about the holy Prophet Mohammed.

For the unversed, Nupur Sharma, the BJP party’s national spokesperson, had insulted Prophet Mohammad during a prime-time news show conducted by Times Now Group Editor Navika Kumar. The BJP leader lost her cool during the discussion that was on the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath issue and uttered insulting statements addressed to the Prophet. Following this, BJP suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from their primary membership.

While the comment sparked global outrage, many Indian Muslims has also raised their voice against the disrespect. Amid all, mums the word for the three big Khans of Bollywood.

Pointing out Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan’s silence on the matter, Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan (KRK) slammed the superstars.

He took to Twitter to say, “Jab Desh Main Baat Islam, Nabi Aur Musalmano Ki Hoti Hai, Toh Ye Fake Khan actors Dubak Jaate Hain. Aur Eid par film release Karke, Mussalman Hone Ki Duhayee Dekar, Muslims Se film Dekhne Ki Bheekh Maangte Hain. Sharam Toh Inko Aaati Nahi.” (When it comes to speaking up for Muslims of India, the Fake Khans of Bollywood stay silent. But they call themselves Muslim when they want Indian Muslims to watch their films on Eid)

While none of the Khans have reacted to KRK’s criticism yet, many Twitteratis agreed with him and slammed the superstars in their own way.

Pata nahi khana halaq se kaise utarta hoga inka..

Neend kaise aati hogi

Apne bacho ko kya seekh dete hongey..

Thoo..they are living a Meaningless life — چشمِ نم (@chashmEnumm) June 12, 2022

Aur inko bheek dene hamare Bhai pahunch jate hain…

Ek mahina allah ki ibadat karke shaitan ki ibadat karne chale jate hain… — عبدالباسط (@AbBasitAn) June 12, 2022