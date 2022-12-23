KRK’s personal attack on Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora irks fans

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan aka KRK, who has been always in the headlines for targeting others, took a dig at Arjun Kapoor recently. Arjun came on the radar of KRK just after the release of the trailer of ‘Kuttey.’

Making fun of the title of Arjun’s upcoming movie, KRK questions what will Malaika Arora call the ‘Two States’ star after the release of Kuttey.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, “Kaya Aap Bata Sakte Hain, Ki film #Kuttte release Hone Ke Baad Malaika Arjun Ko Kya Naam Se Pukaregi?”.

Kaya Aap Bata Sakte hain, Ki film #Kuttte release Hone Ke Baad Malaika Arjun Ko Kya Naam Se Pukaregi? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 22, 2022

Netizens slammed the critic for his remarks against Arjun Kapoor and advised him not to make such personal attacks on social media.

Earlier, KRK had targeted various celebrities including Hritik Roshan and Ranbir-Alia. Questioning indirectly Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after the couple became parents to a girl child, he wrote on Twitter,” Congratulations to #Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7 months.”

Congratulations to #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt for becoming proud parents of a beautiful daughter within 7months.👏🎉💃 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 6, 2022

Relevant to mention here that the trailer of the Kuttey has managed to impress the viewers in the first go. The movie stars Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkon Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah along with Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.