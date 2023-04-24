Krushna Abhishek back on The Kapil Sharma Show, see his salary

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of India’s most loved comedy and celebrity chat show among the audience and has been receiving a positive response. The show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, enjoys a huge fan following and has been fetching a good share of TRPs since its first season. TKSS which premiered on 23 April 2016, is currently airing its fourth season.

And now, we have good news for all the TKSS fans. Krushna Abhishek, one of the most loved comedians is returning to the show soon. For the unversed, he had quit The Kapil Sharma Show last year over a pay dispute which he denied later. It was also speculated that all was not well between Kapil Sharma and Krushna.

In his latest interview with TOI, Krushna confirmed his re-entry and said he is glad to be back. “It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract (laughs!). The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back,” he said.

Krushna Abhishek The Kapil Sharma Show Fee

Krushna Abhishek, who plays various characters on the show like Sapna, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, charged Rs. 10-12 lakh per episode in the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Going by his latest interview where he mentioned the ‘money issue’, it seems like he got a hike from the show’s producers. Exact amount has not been disclosed yet.

