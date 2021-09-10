Krushna Abhishek wants to end his tussle with Govinda

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda's relationship has been soured for the last few years

By ANI|   Published: 10th September 2021 3:42 pm IST
Why Krushna Abhishek opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda?
Krushna and Govinda's relationship had strained more than a year ago

Mumbai: Comedian Krushna Abhishek wants to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi by putting an end to his ongoing turbulent relationship with his maternal uncle and actor Govinda.

On Friday, while taking a Ganpati idol from a shop to his car, Krushna got surrounded by several media personnel.

On being asked about his relations with Govinda, Krushna said, “Mama mami….Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu.” (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there’s love between us).

MS Education Academy
Govinda is very romantic, says wife Sunita
Govinda and his wife Sunita

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s relationship has been soured for the last few years. According to reports, the fight between the two actually stemmed from a tweet by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah, who had once made a comment about ‘people who dance for money’.

Govinda’s wife Sunita claimed the tweet was targeted at Govinda, and ever since, the two families have gotten into several public spats with each other.

Recently, it’s reported that Krushna Abhishek refused to perform in an upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ featuring Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button