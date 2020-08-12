KSA terminates services of foreign principals of all private schools

The Ministry of Education in Saudi Arabia has issued a circular instructing the management of all private and international schools to dismiss the emigrant principals and HMS with an immediate effect.

It further said that the decision would be implemented from Aug 11, 2020, and said that the decision would be performed on all levels of schools, including primary, middle, high standards.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Abdul Rahiman Al Asmi, has written a letter to all educational institutes across Saudi Arabia to implement the decision with an immediate effect.

In this regard, it has also been instructed to replace all expatriate principals and HMS of international and private schools with Saudis only. From now on, only Saudis would be eligible to work as the principal of a global and private school in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the school management has been asked to inform the owners of the school about the new decision.

Source: LISA