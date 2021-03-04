KSLTA-AITA wheelchair tennis: Top players enter semis

Bengaluru, March 4 : Fancied players in the men’s and women’s category did not have to break a sweat while advancing to the semi-finals of the Rs.3 lakh KSLTA-AITA Wheelchair Tennis Tournament on Thursday.

Only a couple of matches saw a bit of resistance from the losers at the KSLTA here. Top seed Duria Mariappan of Tamil Nadu was stretched by Uttar Pradesh’s Indrajit Pandey before overcoming 9-5 in a men’s singles quarterfinal match and Karnataka’s A. Sudha, seeded sixth, beat the better fourth seed Ruth Rajeshwari of Tamil Nadu 9-7 in a women’s last-eight match.

The semi-final line up in the men’s section sees a lone player from Karnataka — No.2 seed Veerasamy Shekhar while it will be an all-home battle in the women’s category.

Results (seedings pre-fixed):

Men’s singles (quarterfinals):

1-Durai Mariappan (Tamil Nadu) bt Indrajit Pandey (Uttar Pradesh) 9-5; 4-Subramanian Balachander (TN) bt H Madhusudan (Karnataka) 9-3; 3-Karunakaran Kartik (TN) bt S Shivaprasad (KAR) 9-3; 2-Veerasamy Shekhar (KAR) bt 6-Anil Almeida (KAR) 9-1

Women’s singles (quarterfinals):

1-Pratima Rao (KAR) bt 8-MK Mubina (KAR) 9-0; 3-Nalina Kumari (KAR) bt 5-K Shilpa 9-3; 6-A Sudha (KAR) bt 4- Ruth Rajeshwari (TN) 9-7; 2-KP Shilpa (KAR) bt 7-T Sheranthi (TN) 9-0

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.