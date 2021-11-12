KSRTC bans travellers from playing songs on mobile loudspeakers

The Transport Department has banned passengers travelling on the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses from playing songs on mobile phone speakers following a writ petition filed in the state high court.

According to the order, the bus conductor will first request the passenger to switch off the phone’s speaker mode. If the passenger fails to comply with the order the person will be asked to get off the bus and the driver has been permissed to halt the bus until the passenger gets off the vehicle.

Speaking to The Indian Express, KSRTC Public Relations Officer Latha T S said, “Playing loud music in buses by passengers disturbs other passengers as well as the driver and conductor. Hence, as per the order from the transport department, we are implementing the rule immediately and all drivers and conductors have been made aware of the new rule.”

The state transport department has written to KSRTC, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation to comply with the order.

The driver or the conductor has been suggested to convey to the commuter to switch off the speaker mode in mobile. Conductor may alight the person from the bus. The driver can also stop the bus until such a person gets off the bus. (2/2) @IndianExpress — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 12, 2021

Announcements will be made at all bus stations and terminals and via social media platforms to raise awareness among travellers, informed the PRO.

A number of cases had been reported about loud music being played on buses by passengers leading to arguments between staff and passengers, causing inconvenience to others.

“Without any proper rule, the staff were helpless in such situations, but now they can take action against such passengers,” she explained.

According to Rule 94 of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules (1989), passengers using a stage carriage should refrain from “singing or playing any musical instrument or operating a transistor radio.”