K’taka among lowest Covid mortality rates in India: Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 4 : Karnataka’s Covid mortality rate per million population is the lowest among major metros in the country, said a Minister on Tuesday.

“It is satisfying that mortality rate in Karnataka and Bengaluru is better as compared to other states and metro cities,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

With 39 fatalities per million population, Sudhakar said the state’s mortality rate is one-fifth of Delhi and one-third of Maharashtra.

Per million, Maharashtra recorded 129 deaths and Delhi 202 while it is 56 for Tamil Nadu, compared to Karnataka’s 39.

“Delhi records five times and Maharashtra three times more than Karnataka in Covid deaths per million population,” observed Sudhakar.

Juxtaposing Bengaluru’s mortality rate with other metropolitan cities in India, Sudhakar said the city has the lowest rate.

“Bengaluru Covid mortality per million population is lowest among metros. I urge people to cooperate for early detection and treatment,” he said.

According to Sudhakar, Bengaluru recorded 115 virus deaths per million population, compared to Kolkata’s 182, Ahmedabad’s 223, Pune’s 242, Chennai’s 306 and Mumbai’s 521.

Meanwhile, he warned of strict action against officials for delaying handing over a dead body to relatives at K. C. General Hospital in the city.

On Tuesday, Karnataka registered more number of Covid patient discharges than infections for the third straight day, with record number of 6,777 discharges and also the highest single day rise of cases, 6,259, raising the state’s tally to 1.45 lakh.

Source: IANS

