K’taka BJP defeats no-confidence motion by Congress

By N. B. Hombal

Bengaluru, Sep 26 : Karnataka ruling BJP defeated no-confidence motion moved by th Opposition Congress through voice vote on Saturday.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition party Congress two days ago and the speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri allowed the motion on Saturday late in the evening.

The leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah used this opportunity to make allegations on Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa and his family members.

He partially succeeded in his agenda, but it CM Yeddyurappa who singlehandedly put the Kuruba strongman in the dock by asking him to prove allegations against him or his family members.

Yediyurappa who had learnt his lessons from his past experience seem to have to his rescue this time. In his first term as CM, between 2008-11, he had fell on the trap of Opposition and ordered Lokayukta probe into multi-crore illegal mining scam, which resulted in his arrest too and cost his seat thereafter.

This time, he played a shrewd game by asking Kuruba strongman to prove the allegations. By doing this, he has made Congress party to think twice before making any allegations against him.

In case if the Siddaramaiah tries to pursue this, he and Congress can be portrayed as villan in the eyes of Lingayats, to which Yediyurappa belongs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.