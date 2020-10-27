K’taka BJP needs full majority to pass crucial bills: Union ministers

Bengaluru, Oct 27 : Karnataka BJP leaders and Union ministers, Prahalad Joshi and D.V. Sadanada Gowda, appealed to the voters of Teachers and Graduates’ constituency to vote in favour of their party candidates in order to increase their strength to help the party pass bills on its own.

The biennial election to the four Legislative Council seats on Wednesday has been necessitated to fill the vacancies caused by the retirement of the members after their six-year term lapsed on June 30, 2020.

Taking to social media, Union Chemical and Fertiliser Minister Gowda appealed to the voters that “pro-people” bills are forced to be deferred as the BJP lacks clear majority in the Legislative Council.

“We are just two seats behind our nearest rival Congress which has 27 seats, while the BJP has 25 seats in the Legislative Council. Imagine the importance of two seats more to pass the bills,” he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahalad Joshi asserted that it is always advisable for the ruling party to have majority in both houses.

“We have faced it in the centre as well and now we are facing here too. The voters must think on this line to vote in favour of the BJP,” he said.

Source: IANS

