K’taka Cabinet’s in-principle nod to 31st district Vijaynagara

Bengaluru, Nov 18 : The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday decided in principle to carve out the state’s 31st district – Vijayanagara – out of Bellary district.

Vijayanagara district derives its name from the capital of the historic Vijayanagara Empire.

Speaking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said that it was the BJP promise to the people of Vijaynagara (a constituency represented by Forest Minister and mining baron Anand Singh).

“We are fulfilling their aspirations by giving an in-principle nod. We will come out with detailed proposals in this regard such as chalking out the boundary and confirming new Taluks in the next Cabinet meeting,” he said while refusing to give more details.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had made this as a poll issue last year when Singh from Bellary district had ditched the Congress and joined the BJP.

Singh is was one of the 17 legislators (14 Congress and three Janata Dal- S) who helped pull down the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy.

Yediyurappa had in the past assured that Hospete, Kampli, Hagaribommanahalli, Kottur, Hadagali and Harapanahalli would be part of the new district of Vijayanagara with Hospete as the district headquarters.

Bellary, Kurugodu, Siraguppa, Sandur and Kudligi Taluks would continue to be part of Ballari district, with Ballari city as its headquarters, he had stated.

Yediyurappa had also said that Bellary has become “difficult to administer” since it had 11 Taluks and 11 revenue sub-divisions.

In most cases, farmers, daily wage labourers and poor people have to travel long distances to reach the district headquarters in Bellary city. “Hence, it would be appropriate to carve out a new district to ease the troubles of people besides bringing ‘more efficiency’ in administration,” his note given to the media had read.

Singh thanked Yediyurappa for fulfilling his assurance. “This decision will usher new era of development in the region,” he said.

Singh contends that the creation of the new district will help promote tourism, especially at UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi. It was once the capital of the erstwhile Vijayanagara empire.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.