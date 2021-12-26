K’taka CM calls upon youth to join hands in war against drugs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called upon the youth to join hands with the government in the war against drugs. “Karnataka would be completely freed from the drug menace with cooperation from the youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after launching a state-wide campaign against Narcotics organised by the Home Department in association with Vijaya Karnataka.

“Energy is another name of the youth,” Bommai said and called upon the youth to harness this energy to build a bright future for themselves and bring laurels for the state.

Emphasizing the need to eradicate the drug menace from the state, he said that he had instructed the police to install CCTV cameras around all prominent colleges. “Cameras should be installed within the college campuses and hostels too. Stringent action would be taken against those who sell drugs in and around college campuses and those who use the drugs.”

“Karnataka has declared a war against drugs. State tops the country in the quantity of drugs seized and destroyed. We will wage a relentless war against drugs. Some foreign nationals staying in Bengaluru have been found to be engaged in drug peddling. Stringent action is being taken against them. The NDPS Act is being used to curb drug menace. Dark Web has been penetrated for the first time. Drug supply from abroad is being prevented,” Bommai said.

The campaign against drugs needs to be taken to every home. The youth need to take a pledge of not using and neither allowing others to use the drugs, he said.

He urged the youth to register themselves to be part of Vijaya Karnataka campaign against drugs. The Chief Minister termed those involved in narcotics business as traitors and assured that they would be dealt with sternly.