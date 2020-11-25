K’taka CM, others mourn Cong leader Ahmed Patel’s demise

Bengaluru, Nov 25 : Karnataka leaders cutting across party lines on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications in New Delhi.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar and other party leaders condoled the death.

Deve Gowda tweeted: “I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ahmed Patel. This is a great loss to our nation and the INC. May his soul rest in peace.”

Kharge tweeted: “A sad day for @INCIndia. We have lost one of our most hardworking leaders.”

“With the demise of Ahmed Patel ji, we have lost one of the strongest pillars of the party. His contributions and sacrifices have been immense. My deepest condolences to his family,” Kharge added.

Yediyurappa said: “Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran Congress leader Shri Ahmed Patel ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, followers, and tributes to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

Shivakumar tweeted: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the demise of AICC Treasurer and one of the foremost leaders of the Congress, Shri Ahmed Patel. His steadfast loyalty and contribution to the Congress as well as the nation was exemplary and an inspiration to us all. Condolences to his family.”

Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah, too tweeted: “I am deeply pained by the demise of senior Congress leader and my intimate friend Ahmed Patel. Having served as a Political Secretary to Sonia Gandhi for a very long time, he was the pillar of the party. In his death, the party has suffered an irreparable loss. I join his family in this moment of grief.”

KPCC working President Eshwar Khandre said: “In the shocking demise of Shri Ahmed atel ji, the Congress has lost one of its strongest pillars and the nation a deeply dedicated leader.”

“I offer my deepest condolences to his family and friends at this time of grief. May his soul RIP,” he tweeted.

Ahmed Patel (71), the top strategist of Congress, died in a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was suffering from complications related to Covid-19.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.