K’taka CM Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

BENGALURU: Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The the 78-year-old Yediyurappa has been admitted to Manipal Hospital on the recommendation of doctors.

In a brief post on Twitter, Yediyurappa confirmed the news late Sunday night tweeting he was fine but got admitted to a hospital as a precaution on the advice of doctors.

‘I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine,’ is what Yediyurappa wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to a hospital following him testing positive for coronavirus, government sources say he was present in the last cabinet meeting.

Just a few days ago, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and party spokesman Sambit Patra were also infected. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive too, is also admitted to hospital.

The total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723 and death toll climbed to 37,364, according to the Union Home Ministry data.

At present, there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in India.