K’taka CM’s daughter forays into public life

Bengaluru, Sep 25 : Karnataka Chief Minister, B. S. Yediurappa’s daughter, Aruna Udayakumar has been appointed as Women wing president of the Akhil Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha (ABVM) on Thursday.

The ABVM is the most prestigious body of the Lingayat community, to which Yeddiyurappa belongs to. The Lingayat community holds sway in more than 150 Assembly seats across the state.

Although, the Community presence in North-Karnataka region is highly concentrated, but in Southern Karnataka region too they have sizable vote share where Vokkaliga community is very dominant.

This religious body is an easy way for any leader to come to public life. This is seen as a first step towards bringing Aruna into public life.

At present the ABVM is in control of Congress leaders, with sugar baron and prominent businessman Shamanooru Shivashankarappa heading it, while its general secretary is KPCC working president, Eshwar Khandre.

