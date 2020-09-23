K’taka condoles Union minister Angadi’s death

Bengaluru, Sep 23 : Condolences poured in from across Karnataka over the sudden demise of Union Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi (65), who succumbed to Covid-19 at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Wednesday.

Expressing his shock, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurapppa said, “I am shocked to hear the sad news of the sudden demise of Suresh Angadi. I cannot believe that he has gone so soon. He was a thorough gentleman whose soft behaviour set him apart from the rest. His demise has not only created a vacuum in state politics, but also at the national level.”

Describing him as a younger brother, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of the four-time MP from Belagavi. He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation. May his soul rest in peace.”

Deputy Chief Minister Lakshaman Savadi said that his long standing friendship with Angadi was a most cherished one.

“We both belonged to the same district. Our friendship went beyond politics. He was a very hard worker and was committed to the party. We have lost a very large hearted leader from our district,” he said.

BJP state unit president Nalinkumar Katil said that he has lost a friend and a guide. “Angadi was a mercurial leader, who guided us in many ways. I lost a friend and a guide at the same time,” he said.

Former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Angadi’s sudden demise was nothing short of a bolt from the blue.

“With his demise, the state has suffered a huge loss. My prayers are with the bereaved family,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayana said, “I am completely in disbelief over his sudden demise. I am not able to come to terms with the sad news. He was my guide in many aspects. I have lost my guiding light today.”

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar tweeted that he was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Suresh Angadi.

“Heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends in this time of grief,” he said.

Describing Angadi as a friendly person, Karnataka leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said that he was at loss for words when he heard about his death due to Covid-19, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Lok Sabha MP from Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh, said that she was sad to hear the news of Angadi’s untimely demise. “He was a very simple and sincere person. Whenever I met him for any work, he was eager to help to get projects sanctioned in Mandya. It is a big loss for the state,” she said.

