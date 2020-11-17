K’taka Cong MLA accuses partymen of conspiring against him

Bengaluru, Nov 17 : Pulikeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was gutted in Bengaluru riots, on Tuesday reiterated his demand that his party should take immediate steps to expel former Congress Mayour, R. Samapath Raj and Congress corporator, Abdul Rakeeb Zakir, who are named in riot case.

Speaking to reporters here, Murthy caustically remarked that the Congress state unit president, D. K. Shivakumar somehow appears not interested in taking action on these two leaders, who instigated the mob on that day (August 11).

Strongly countering Shivakumar’s claim, Murthy wondered why Shivakumar was trying to protect the accused.

Continuing his tirade, Murthy charged that Sampat Raj would not have run away from the hospital if he was not guilty. “He is guilty. I know for sure,” he said

Murthy took exception to Shivakumar’s silence on the issue so far and sought Shivakumar to support his case.

Responding to a question, Murthy contended that he had met Shivakumar twice at the latter’s house in this regard but nothing came of it.

He, however, did not forget to thank leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah and MLA Zameer Ahmed for supporting his case. “I am not indulging in vengeance. All I want is justice and it can be done by expelling those who instigated people against me,” Murthy said.

Emotionally choked, Murhty claimed that he and his family are in dire need of support as they are the worst victims of vengeance as his family lost his ancestral home.

Meanwhile, on his part the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, Shivakumar strongly maintained that Raj’s arrest was nothing but a political conspiracy hatched by the ruling BJP.

Responding to a question, angrily countering Murthy’s claims, Shivakumar questioned who said he was not with Murthy? “Murthy is free to speak with me any day and any time. But this being the party’s internal matter he can not publicly comment on it. The party has given a forum, let him discuss tere instead going to the media will not help his cause,” he retorted.

In a chargesheet submitted by the police has mentioned that Raj was part of the conspiracy in the violence that saw Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra being torched by a enraged mob.

The incident took place on August 11, when Murthy’s nephew Naveen Kumar (who is out on bail now) had posted insidious post on Facebook, which led to around 3,000 to 4,000 people gathered and indulged in arson and looting in D. J. Halli and K.G. Halli police limits.

In a bid to control the mob, the police opened fire at the mob in which four persons were killed.

Source: IANS

