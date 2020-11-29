K’taka Cong to roll out mobile app, strengthen booths to fight BJP

Udupi, Nov 29 : Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president, D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday said that the party would soon launch a mobile app as well as constitute a people’s representatives committee at all booths to fight against the formidable BJP’s election machinery.

Addressing the Udupi district party workers’ meet, Shivakumar said that he wanted to have formidable election machinery at all booths.

“We can fight the BJP only if we have formidable election machinery. Therefore, we will soon form – Praja Pratinidhi – committees at all villages and booth levels,” he said.

Besides this, the party will also launch a mobile app to keep youngsters in loop about party programmes.

“Both initiatives will certainly help youngsters to take reigns at local level and have a hold over local narratives too,” Shivakumar said.

He emphasised that there is a need to focus more in districts like Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu, where they do not enjoy a presence.

“At present we do not have enough MLAs here and these have slowly become strongholds of BJP and the Congress certainly needs to build its base in those places, where we have lost while we need to restrengthen ourselves where we have considerable presence in these districts,” Shivakumar said.

Regarding the upcoming gram panchayat elections, the KPCC president said that new faces, educated people and women will be given an opportunity to contest in these elections.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.