K’taka Council biennial polls register 58% voting (Ld)

Bengaluru, Oct 28 : Voter turnout in elections for four seats in the Karnataka Legislative Council was more than 57.96 per cent till 4 pm, electoral officers said on Wednesday.

Polling across all four constituencies was peaceful till 4 pm. Polling began at 8 am and continued till 5 pm.

The Election Commission of India had changed the timings due to the pandemic situation. The counting of votes will be held on November 2.

A statement released by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office here said the poll percentage till 4 pm in Karnataka North-East Teachers’ (Kalaburagi) seat was 65.56, Bangalore Teachers’ constituency 63, Karnataka South-East Graduates (Bengaluru) constituency 66, and Karnataka West Graduates’ (Belagavi) constituency 57.96.

The election assumes significance for the BJP as it lacks a majority in the Council to pass crucial Bills.

The polls were necessitated by the retirement of R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, SV Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur, and Puttanna.

As many as 40 candidates are in fray, including the four whose retirement on June 30 warranted the elections. There are 2.35 lakh voters in these four constituencies who will cast votes at 549 polling stations.

Security was beefed up and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in and around the booths.

In the 75-member Legislative Council, the Congress has 28 members, BJP 27, Janata Dal (Secular) 14, one Independent, one Chairman while four seats are vacant.

