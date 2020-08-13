K’taka Covid cases cross 2L-mark, 1.2L recovered

Bengaluru, Aug 14 : Karnataka’s Covid tally breached the 2 lakh-mark with 6,706 new infections, even as 1.2 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far, Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said on Thursday.

The state’s Covid tally presently stands at 2,03,200.

A record number of 8,609 Covid patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 1,21,242.

Bengaluru continued to record the highest number of infections at 1,893, resulting in the city’s tally breaching the 80,000-mark to reach 81,733 cases, out of which 33,148 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 522 infections, followed by Ballari (445), Udupi (402), Davangere (328), Belagavi (288), Kalaburagi (285), Dharwad (257) and Dakshina Kannada (246).

Meanwhile, 103 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide death toll to 3,613.

On a positive note, the total number of active cases dipped below 80,000 again to reach 78,337. This figure is fluctuating at the 80,000 mark.

Of the 2 lakh cases, 78,337 are active while 727 are admitted to the ICUs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.