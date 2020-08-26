K’taka Covid tally crosses 3-lakh mark, death toll 5,091

Bengaluru, Aug 26 : Coronavirus cases in Karnataka zoomed past the 3 lakh mark with record 8,580 more infections, raising the state’s tally to 3,00,406, even as 133 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the toll to 5,091, an official said on Wednesday.

“Today, 8,580 new positive cases are reported and 7,249 people have been discharged,” said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded its highest single day rise of 3,384 infections, continuing to be the ground zero of the pandemic in the southern state.

With the new high, the city tally rose to 1.15 lakh cases, out of which 36,053 are active.

Among other places, Mysuru reported 951 infections, followed by Ballari (510), Dakshina Kannada (314), Belagavi (289), Dharwad (255), Udupi (251), Davangere (233) and Kalaburagi (180).

Meanwhile, 133 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the statewide death toll to 5,091.

With 7,249 fresh recoveries registered on Wednesday, their total number rose to 2.11 lakh.

Of the 3 lakh cases, 83,608 are active while 760 are in the ICU.

On a positive note, HSIS Gosha government hospital in Shivajinagar, which was converted into a Covid hospital on August 10th has successfully conducted 50 deliveries of infected mothers.

“Successfully conducted 50 deliveries of Covid infected pregnant women in just 17 days. Congratulations to all the doctors and staff of the hospital on achieving the milestone,” said Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

Likewise, aimed at reinforcing the state medical infrastructure, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa inaugurated a super specialty hospital in Shivajinagar on Wednesday.

