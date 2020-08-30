K’taka Covid tally nearing 3.36-lakh as cases surge

Bengaluru, Aug 30 : With 8,852 new cases reported from across the state, Karnataka’s Covid tally surged to 3,35,928, even as 7,101 were discharged, resulting in 88,091 active cases, an official said on Sunday.

“Of the total positive cases across the southern state, 2,42,229 have been cured and discharged till date, while 5,589 succumbed to the infection since March 8, with 106 in the last 24 hours,” a state health department official said.

Of the active cases, 730 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), including 285 in Bengaluru, which is the epicentre of the virus in the state.

“Of the new cases, Bengaluru accounted for 2,821, taking its tally to 1,27,263, including 37,703 active after 87,621 were discharged so far, with 2,406 in the last 24 hours, while 1,938 died of the virus till date, with 27 during the day,” said the official in the health bulletin.

After Bengaluru, Mysuru district registered 734 new cases, followed by Ballari with 428, Davangere (373), Belagavi (357), Dakshina Kannada (334), Tumakuru (314) and Dharwad (300) across the state.

Of the patients discharged during the day across the state, 715 were in Balagavi district, followed by 334 in Yadgir, Ballari (274), Mysuru (255), Dharwad (249) and Dakshina Kannada (213).

Source: IANS

