K’taka Dy CM tests corona positive, in home isolation

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th September 2020 4:53 pm IST
Bengaluru, Sep 19 : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said he had tested coronavirus positive and was now in home isolation in the city.

“Ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Assembly from Monday, I underwent a Covid-19 test on Saturday, and its result has turned positive. I am asymptomatic but will be in home isolation,” tweeted Narayan.

“I request all those who have come in contact with me to take precautions,” Narayan added.

Narayan, 51, is one of the 3 Deputy CMs in the BJP government and represents Malleshwaram segment in the city’s northwest suburb in the Assembly.

The other two Deputy CMs are Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
