K’taka eases curbs on public activities from Sept 21

Bengaluru, Aug 31 : Covid-induced restrictions on public activities, including social, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political events would be partially relaxed across Karnataka from September 21 under Unlock 4, a top official said on Monday.

“As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and guidelines of the Union Health Ministry under Unlock 4, social, academic, sports, entertainment, religious and political events with 100 persons will be permitted from September 21,” said state chief secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar in an order here.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till September 30 and the lockdown will be in force in containment zones across the state till further order to contain the corona virus pandemic.

“Gatherings for marriages with 50 guests and attending funeral or last rites with 20 people will continue up to September 20 and 100 people will be allowed from September 21,” said the order.

Students at skill and entrepreneurship training, post-graduates of technical and professional programmes can attend their institutes after September 21.

“Students of classes 9-12 will be permitted to visit their schools in non-containment zones for guidance from their teachers,” said Bhaskar.

The order also allows schools to call 50 per cent of their teaching and non-teaching staff for online teaching/tele-counselling from September 21.

“Students who wish to visit their school will require written consent from their parents or guardians,” said the order.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and public places will remain closed while open-air theatres will be permitted to re-open from September 21.

With the third largest Covid-19 tally across the country after Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka registered 6,495 new cases on Monday, taking its positive to 3,42,423, including 87,235 active so far, while 2,49,467 were discharged till date, with 7,238 during the last 24 hours.

The infection also claimed 5,702 lives across the state since March 8, with 113 during the day.

As the epi-centre of the pandemic, Bengaluru accounts for over 40 per cent of the state’s cases, with 1,29, 125 positive, including 37,116 active, while 90,043 were discharged so far, with 2,422 in the last 24 hours.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.