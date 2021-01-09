K’taka edu min chases bus, ensures it picks up school students

Tumkuru, Jan 10 : Karnataka Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar chased a bus belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for refusing to pick up school students who were waiting at a roadside bus stop in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru district.

On seeing the KSRTC bus refusing to pick up school-going children at a roadside stop despite their request, the minister, who was on the way to visit Madhugiri in Tumakuru district, chased the bus and blocked it on the state highway near the I.K. Colony in Neelagondana Halli limits of Koratagere taluk.

Pulling up the driver and conductor for their high-handedness and refusal to pick up school going students, Kumar not only sought explanation but also directed them to compulsorily stop and pick up school-going children on their route.

Reacting over the incident, KSRTC tweeted, “The matter has been forwarded to the respective division to examine and take necessary action.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.