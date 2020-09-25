K’taka farmers to go ahead with state-wide bandh on Sep 28

Bengaluru, Sep 25 : Farmers leaders led by the Hasiru Sene (Green Brigade), Kodihalli Chandrashekhar on Friday asserted that their talks to call off Karnataka Bandh on September 28, failed with the Karnataka Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa refusing to withdraw controversial Bills.

Speaking to reporters after their meeting with the CM and ministers concerned in Vidhana Soudha here, Chandrashekhar quipped that Yediyurappa and his cabinet seem to be more interested in impressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi than protecting the farmers’ interests in the state.

Veteran communist leader and the Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha (KPRS) president Maruti Manpade asserted that Yediyurappa was rather more interested in giving sermon how these Bills would change the lives of farmers rather than his commitment to protect farmers interest, has forced us to call of discussion with the state government.

While Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) state president Badagalapura Nagendra asserted that across the state famers are upset with the BJP’s flawed Acts, which are nothing but a death knell to the entire agriculture itself. “We have already educated farmers across the state, we will show what our might is on September 28,” he said.

Meanwhile highly placed sources in the meeting asserted that the CM was aware of the fact that all these (controversial) bills would be passed by Assembly on Saturday and in Legislative Council it would get rejected and sent back.

“Even if the Council rejects it tomorrow, it has to come back to the Assembly again. Once it comes to the Assembly it can be passed and then it need not be sent again for the Council’s approval. Hence, even if the farmers associations call for bandh on Monday, it may not have much impact. Therefore, he did not argue with them,” the source explained.

Source: IANS

