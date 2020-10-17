K’taka floods: Dy CM breaks down over inability to visit home district

Bengaluru, Oct 17 : Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M. Karjole on Saturday said he would not be able to travel 600 kms to carry out survey of flood-ravaged north Karnataka region which is worst-hit due to heavy rains in the last fortnight.

Karjole’s emotional outburst assumes significance, in the wake of his becoming a butt of jokes on social media sites, with his political rivals atacking him for taking part in the election campaign in favour of the BJP’s candidate in Sira which is going for bypolls on November 3 instead of visiting his district Bagalkote, which is one of the worst-affected districts.

Karjole and his family members had just recovered from Covid-19. He, along with his family members, had been hit by the virus last month and recovered only last week.

Speaking to reporters here, Karjole emotionally choked and started weeping for not being able to go to his home to take stock of the situation. “I am aged about 70 years. My entire family and myself are just recovering from Covid. Due to Covid, my body is not able to withstand long hours of car journey and taking up survey work. Even my heart is bleeding for not being there with our people at their hour of crisis,” he said while wiping his tears.

He said that the people should not judge him only on this (not visiting his district).

“This is not intentional,” he said and appealed to the media to be sympathetic to him and his family while telecasting their news against him on this issue.

The minister quickly added that he was helpless, when he visited Sira as the party and candidate had requested him to be there at least once. “I did not go there of my will but due to party commitments I went there,” he said.

It can be recalled that Karjole had become the target of opposition parties who first raised questions on social media, asking where he was at the time of distress. As part of this campaign, Karjole soon became centre of the controversy as his district Bagalkote was worst-hit due to floods.

A section of the media launched a campaign on their channels and as a result of this, BJP’s Dalit face Karjole held a press conference.

Source: IANS

