K’taka floods: Health minister asks officials to brace for Covid, communicable diseases

Bengaluru, Oct 19 : In the wake of floods across as many as 10 districts of the north-Karnataka region, Karnataka Health and family welfare minister, K. Sudhakar on Monday directed the state government officials to take immediate steps to contain the spread of communicable diseases in flood-prone areas.

Kalaburagi and Vijaypura are the worst affected districts as several villages in these districts are submerged due to this the state government has evacuated several people to safer places.

In Kalaburagi more than 150 villages have partially submerged in water and people of 50 villages have been shifted to safer places and a total of 23,250 people were evacuated to government relief-care centres here.

While in Vijayapiura district, as many as 27 villages are affected as many as 1861 people in this district were evacuated to care centres.

Kalaburagi is 561 kms and Vijayapura 521 kms away from Bengaluru respectively. Both districts are located in the uppermost part of the north-Karnataka region.

At a review meeting with DCs, ZP CEOs and DHOs of Bagalakote, Vijayapura, Kalburgi, Yadagiri, Koppala and Belagavi through video conference, Sudhakar warned the officials of flood affected districts to ensure implementation of proper precautionary measures as there are chances of outbreak of various communicable diseases in these areas.

He added that compared to last year, spread of communicable diseases like Dengue, Chickengunya and other diseases are under control in these districts this year. “..but we cannot afford to be negligent anymore,” he said.

Besides this, the minister also directed the officials to provide clean and safe drinking water and quality food to the affected people at relief care centres.

“If safe drinking water is not available, it should be boiled and filtered before providing to the flood affected people,” he said in a statement released by his office here.

In the wake of the state is registering spike in Covid cases, the minister added that the district administration must take steps to supply masks and abundant quantity of sanitiser at all relief-care centres while senior citizens, pregnant women and children should be to be shifted to community health centres and medical checkups to be carried out.

“People with symptoms of fever and other ailments are to undergo Covid tests. Masks, sanitisers and other facilities must be provided at care centres. Also, to make sure physical distancing is maintained at these centres,” he added.

Karnataka is worried as the next few months of the festive season are crucial. District administrations have been instructed to take extra precautions due to the prevailing Covid situation.

He also instructed the officials to make use of mobile health units if necessary.

–IANS

nbh/ash