K’taka Guv takes first dose of Covishield vaccine

Bengaluru, March 2 : Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala received his first dose of the Covishield vaccine at a state-run hospital in the city, an official said on Tuesday.

“Vala, 83, was administered the vaccine at K.C. General Hospital in the city on the second day of the drive for senior citizens.

He was given Covishield made by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India,” said the state health department official here.

Vala, who has been the Governor of the southern state since 2014, has appealed to the people, especially senior citizens to take the vaccine at the earliest and free the country Covid free.

“The Governor also lauded scientists and doctors for developing the vaccines at a short time for fighting the pandemic,” said the Raj Bhavan in a communique.

Meanwhile, the tech city’s celebrity couple Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murty and Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also took the jab at a private hospital in the city.

“Murthy and his wife Sudha took the first dose of Covishield at Narayana Health hospital in the city’s southern suburb during the day after registering on the state-run Co-Win portal on Monday,” said the hospital, founded by noted cardiologist Devi Shetty.

Another Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan also took Covishield vaccine at the same hospital.

Mazumdar-Shaw, 67, took the first shot of Covishield at Shetty’s hospital.

“I got vaccinated at NarayanaHealth – painless and no injection related side-effects. I guess it’s a booster dose for me since I had Covid 6 months ago. Feel safe and protected,” tweeted Shaw after the jab.

Shaw also urged the eligible people to get vaccinated to keep the country safe.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered to the beneficiaries after 28 days.

