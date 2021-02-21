K’taka health workers must take Covid jab to prevent second wave: Sudhakar

Bengaluru, Feb 21 : Taking serious note of sluggish Covid vaccination drive for health workers and frontline workers, Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhkar on Saturday said that all healthcare and frontline staff should get Covid vaccination to prevent second wave sweeping the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Sudhkar said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will soon reach out to all the frontline staff regarding this besides will hold a video conference with the key officials of all districts.

“What is preventing you from taking vaccination? The country is spending billions of rupees to provide free of cost vaccination to all. There is no reason for anyone to hesitate from taking a vaccine. All front line staff should take the jab,” he stressed.

The minister added that severity of the infection will be reduced after the vaccination thereby reducing the mortality rate. “Public should strictly follow the guidelines, people should restrict large gatherings during marriage and other functions,” he said.

The minister said that the Covid pandemic is gradually decreasing, but nonetheless all need to be cautious.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.