K’taka: Heavy rains forecast in 13 districts, Yellow alert issued

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 8th November 2021 5:51 pm IST
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts of Karnataka till Tuesday, following which a Yellow alert has been issued in this regard.

The rains are caused by cyclonic depressions over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, sources said on Monday. The rains have started pouring down in the pockets of Bengaluru since Monday morning.

According to the IMD, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramnagar and Shivmogga will receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Rains are also going to lash the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. North interior Karnataka districts are going to witness average to scattered rainfall.

