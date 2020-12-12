K’taka iPhone plant vandalised by employees

Kolar, Dec 12 : An iPhone manufacturing plant run by Taiwanise tech giant Wistron Corporation at Narsapura was vandalised on Saturday by employees allegedly over salary dues, the police said.

The iPhone plant established on 43 acres at Narasapura industrial area in Kolar is around 60 km from Bengaluru. Wistron was allocated 43 acres at Narasapura from the state government after it proposed to invest around Rs 2,900 crore and assurance to give employment to over 10,000 people.

The Narasapura facility is being used to manufacture Apple’s smartphone iPhoneSE, Internet of Things (IOT) products and biotech devices.

A majority of the nearly 2,000 employees, who were exiting the facility after completing their night-shift, went on a rampage destroying furniture, assembly units and even attempted to set fire to vehicles.

Senior police officers along with additional personnel from Kolar district have rushed to the spot.

In the videos that were shot by a few fellow employees during the arson, those leading the mobs were seen breaking glass panes and doors, turning cars upside down and attacking the offices of senior executives.

Wistron is yet to comment on the violence while police sources said that the employee unrest was over salary remittances to them.

