K’taka IPS officer suffers freak injury while cleaning revolver

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 3:36 am IST
Bengaluru, Sep 3 : Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation Chairman R.P. Sharma was critically injured when his revolver got accidentally discharged while he was cleaning it, an official said on Wednesday.

“Sharma, 59, suffered two bullet injuries in the neck and was rushed to Columbia Asia hospital,” said an official.

The revolver, owned by the IPS officer, was loaded when he was cleaning it at his residence at Kothanoor here. He had intended to sell it off.

Sharma’s daughter found him bleeding and rushed him the hospital.

The officer’s health condition is said to be critical and Police Commissioner Kamal Panth has reached the hospital.

