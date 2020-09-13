K’taka: Kumaraswamy urges govt to shut down bars to tackle drug menace

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th September 2020 9:27 pm IST

Bengaluru, Sep 13 : Former Karnataka Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged the state government to take immediate steps to close down all the dance bars in Bengaluru, saying that these bars have become dens of drug supply centres in the city.

Speaking to reporters in Bhadravati town in Shivamogga district, Kumaraswamy quipped that the incumbent government is not dependent on anybody’s mercy, hence, the Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa should take this bold step of announcing closure of dance bars.

“There has been ample evidence against dance bars in Bengaluru, where many peddlers and addicts come together for a jaunt. The state government must take steps to stop this by banning the dance bars,” he said.

Answering to a question, Kumarswamy retorted that even when he was the Chief Minister, he was under someone’s mercy, he had taken all steps but a step short of closing down these bars as his government by then had lost majority on the floor.

“Yediyurappa can do it even now, as I have completed all the formalities to issue ban orders,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

