K’taka Labour Minister Hebbar tests positive for coronavirus

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 12:50 am IST
Bengaluru, Sep 5 : Karnataka Minister for Labour and Industrial Development Shivaram Hebbar has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Today, I and my wife tested positive for coronavirus,” said Hebbar.

The 64-year-old Minister from Yellapur said he in home quarantine on the advice of his doctors as there are not many symptoms.

“I am in home quarantine on the advice of doctors as there are not many symptoms,” he said.

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar wished Hebbar a speedy recovery from the virus.

“I hope that my cabinet colleague and Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar will soon recover from coronavirus and get back to his daily duties,” said Sudhakar.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

